Kangana Ranaut is at it again. After blaming Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, and Mahesh Bhatt for bullying and killing Sushant Singh Rajput, she has turned her focus to other members of the film industry with a post where she is requesting them to get a drug test done. She named Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, and Ayan Mukerji and all that because she wants to bust rumours. Guess she is so motivated for the cause, she didn't notice that she got Vicky's surname wrong. If NCB Enters ‘Bullywood’, Many A-listers Would Be Behind Bars: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana reveals that she heard rumours about these actors being cocaine addicts and now she wants to know the truth. She also has yet another motive behind it. She feels their clean samples will send the right message to the nation. Check out the tweet here...

I request Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Vicky Kaushik to give their blood samples for drug test, there are rumours that they are cocaine addicts, I want them to bust these rumours, these young men can inspire millions if they present clean samples @PMOIndia 🙏 https://t.co/L9A7AeVqFr — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 2, 2020

We know that these actors may choose not to comment on Kangana's tweets. Everyone has strangely decided to not even defend their honour by staying absolutely silent even when accusations are being levied on them. So we don't expect reactions from any of the actors named here. We wonder how will Kangana bust the rumour now.

