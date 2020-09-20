Ahead of her 40th birthday on Monday, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a note of gratitude. "As I enter my 40th year... I want to sit back, reflect, love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and thank the strongest force up there for giving me the strength and thank my experiences and decisions for making me the woman I am. Kareena Kapoor Khan Oozes a Rs.41,500 Worth of Comfort Chicness With Her Rajdeep Ranawat Ensemble!

"Some right, some wrong, some great, some not so... but still, hey BIG 40 make it BIG," Kareena wrote on Instagram. Along with it, she shared a picture, in which we can see her flashing her million dollar smile. Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Revamping Maternity Fashion, This Time With the Timeless and Lockdown Essential Kaftan!

Check Out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram Post Below:

On the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in "Laal Singh Chaddha", which is an adaptation of "Forrest Gump". Also, Kareena is currently pregnant with her second child.

