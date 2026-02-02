Bollywood’s power couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan made their way to Surat, Gujarat, on Sunday, February 1, for the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 3. The movie stars were present at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium for the match between their team Tiigers of Kolkata with the Ahmedabad Lions. Although Saif and Kareena received a warm welcome at the airport from fans, it was marred by a brief protest by some men outside the cricket stadium after the match. The couple may be unaware of the protest, but videos on social media show a group of men waving black flags and shouting ‘Hai Hai’, as their high-security convoy passed after the match. Dainik Bhaskar reports that the protestors were allegedly shouting ‘Love Jihad’ slogans, as Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have had an inter-religious marriage. The two stars have often faced trolling for also naming their sons Taimur and Jehangir. ‘The Last Day of the Year’: Kareena Kapoor Khan Reflects on a ‘Difficult’ 2025 for Her Family, Says ‘We Cried a Lot’ but Enter 2026 With Gratitude and Strength (View Post).

'Love Jihad' Protests for Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan - Watch Video:

Amid the protests, the fans were enjoying the presence of ‘Saifeena’ at the match. Videos of gone viral of the couple’s public display of affection (PDA), with Kareena placing her head on Saif’s secure shoulders on multiple occasions. This comes after Saif and Kareena faced divorced rumours for a year, starting from an intruder’s knife attack on Saif at their residence in Mumbai on January 16, 2025. Saif Ali Khan Makes First Appearance at Public Event After Stabbing Attack (See Photo).

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Moments at ISPL 2026 – Watch Video:

ISPL 2026 Tiigers of Kolkata vs Ahmedabad Lions Match Result

Saif and Kareena along with Taimur and Jeh were seen enjoying the match and their team’s play. However, their joy was short-lived, as the Tiigers of Kolkata vs Ahmedabad Lions match ended up in Saif’s team losing the T10 battle. According to reports, Ahmedabad Lions won by 4 wickets against Tiigers of Kolkata, earning a place in the playoffs, with 14 points from nine matches. With 10 points, Tiigers of Kolkata needs to win its next match to secure playoffs. The Pataudi family’s expressions after Sunday’s match loss have also gone viral, from joy to disappointment.

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Disappointed at Losing ISPL 2026 Match – Watch Video:

Local news media outlets also spotted some goofy moments of Kareena’s younger sonJeh Ali Khan, as Taimur looked on. Take a look.

Jeh Ali Khan's Goofy Moment With Mom Kareena Kapoor at Cricket Stadium – Watch Video:

Some also posted a video showing Kareena disinterested in the match and looking at her smartphone, while also waving to fans standing above her pavilion in the cricket stadium.

Kareena Kapoor Looking Bored at ISPL 2026 Match – Watch Video:

Saif and Kareena were seen generally having a good time, also signing autographs and interacting with fans.

Kareena Kapoor Gives Autograph for Fan at ISPL 2026 - Watch Video:

