Katrina Kaif is one of the versatile actresses of Bollywood. The beauty has won hearts not just in Hindi Cinema, but even in South Cinema as well. Kat, as she is fondly called, has worked in Telugu and Malayalam films as well. She has acted in the movies Malliswari, Allari Pidugu and Balram vs Tharadas and left an impressive mark on the audience down south. Some of her notable films in Bollywood include Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Namastey London, Raajneeti, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Ek Tha Tiger, Bang Bang! among others. This Bollywood beauty has an impressive line-up of blockbusters in her kitty. Katrina Kaif Birthday: From Chikni Chameli To Bang Bang, 5 Best Dance Hits Of Kat That Set The Screen On Fire (Watch Videos).

Katrina Kaif, who celebrates her 40th birthday today, has been entertaining movie buffs since two decades. Be it acting or dance or fashion, she has aced in every department. Apart from her works, one also got to check out how she set internet on fire with her jaw-dropping looks on social media. Katrina often treats fans with some lovely pictures on Instagram and these photos of her have taken internet by storm. On the occasion of her birthday today, let’s take a look at those pics that left fans mesmerised. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Jet Off to an Undisclosed Location Ahead of Actress' 40th Birthday (Watch Video).

Beauty In Blue

Cuteness Overload

Slaying In Saree

Throwback To Birthday Celebration In 2022

Beach Lover

New Hairdo

Gorgeous Bride

Ain’t the Tiger 3 actress looking drop-dead gorgeous in all these pictures? Here’s wishing Katrina Kaif a very happy birthday and a year filled with happiness and immense success.

