Katrina Kaif was spotted leaving the city with hubby Vicky Kaushal ahead of her 40th birthday on July 16. VicKat were papped at the Mumbai airport today (July 15), walking hand-in-hand and serving couple goals. For the flight, while Kat chose a floral full-sleeve top paired it with flared denims and white sneakers, on the other hand, Vicky opted for a tee with jacket and kicks. Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt Engage in Candid Conversation at Mumbai Airport Lounge (Watch Video).

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Spotted at Airport:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)