Katrina Kaif stepped into the world of cinema in 2003 and gradually established herself as one of the leading actresses of B-town. It was due to her poor command in Hindi language that she had to struggle in the initial years. But the beauty took immense efforts and slowly started making a space for herself in this glitz and glamorous business. She has dealt with both box office failures and commercially successful films. However, it never diverted her attention from staying focused in entertaining the audience.

Katrina Kaif took everyone by surprise with her dancing abilities. Kat, as she is fondly called, is an exceptional dancer. She has set the screen on fire with her sexy dance moves. Her hit item numbers grabbed audiences' attention. On the occasion of Katrina's birthday, let's take a look at some of her most scintillating dance numbers.

Chikni Chameli

Katrina Kaif made everyone’s jaw drop with her sexy, desi moves in this item number from Agneepath. From her costumes to her makeup and choreography, everything was on point.

Sheila Ki Jawani

She slayed it in style with his track choreographed by Farah Khan. In fact, Katrina has mentioned that her performance in “Sheila Ki Jawani” is ‘one of the sexiest’ she has ever done.

Khwab Dekhe (Sexy Lady)

Katrina Kaif was a total surprise in this movie, Race. From her negative avatar to her slick and sexy appearance, she was truly exceptional. Her grooves, the shimmery outfits and styling made her look the sexiest in this track.

Kaala Chashma

Kat’s chemistry with co-star Sidharth Malhotra was LIT, but, it was her cool moves and how she aced the hook step of this dance song that set it viral.

Bang Bang

Fans went gaga over Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif’s sizzling hot chemistry in this film as well as the title track. The way Kat matched up to Hrithik’s energy was incredible.

These are a few of Kat’s hit dance tracks. We look forward to many more such numbers from the diva. Here’s wishing Katrina Kaif the happiest birthday and a wonderful year ahead!

