Mouni Roy and Husband Suraj Nambiar UNFOLLOW Each Other on Instagram, Spark Separation Rumours

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Actor Mouni Roy and her husband, businessman Suraj Nambiar, have become the subject of intense social media speculation following reports that the couple has unfollowed each other on Instagram. The digital move, often viewed as a modern indicator of relationship distress, has led fans to question the stability of their four-year marriage. While neither party has issued an official statement, the sudden change in their online presence has quickly gone viral across entertainment news platforms. Mouni Roy Alleges Harassment During Haryana Event in Karnal, Calls Experience ‘Traumatising’ and Seeks Action (View Post).

Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar Headed to Divorce?

The rumours gained momentum early Tuesday when eagle-eyed followers noticed that Mouni and Suraj no longer appear in each other’s "following" lists on Instagram. Adding to the speculation, reports suggest that Mouni has removed several recent photographs featuring her husband from her primary feed.

Suraj Nambiar has also reportedly deleted or archived wedding pictures from his own profile, according to several fan accounts and media reports. This synchronised digital distancing has prompted a wave of concern among supporters, with many taking to the comment sections of their latest posts to ask for clarification on their relationship status.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiars Social Media Activity Raises Eyebrows

Mouni Roy, Surja Nambiar Spark Divorce Buzz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Look at Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiars Journey

Mouni Roy, a prominent figure in the Indian entertainment industry known for her roles in Naagin and Brahmastra, met Suraj Nambiar, a Dubai-based investment banker, on New Year’s Eve in 2019. After dating for three years, the couple tied the knot in January 2022 in a high-profile ceremony in Goa that blended both Bengali and Malayali traditions.

Since their wedding, the pair had frequently shared glimpses of their life together, documenting vacations and festive celebrations for their millions of followers. The sudden halt in these public displays of affection, combined with the recent "unfollowing," marks a significant shift in their public-facing dynamic.

Privacy or Partition?

Despite the growing chatter online, some fans have urged caution, suggesting that the move could be a technical glitch or a deliberate choice to lead a more private life. It is not uncommon for celebrity couples to temporarily deactivate accounts or adjust their following lists for personal reasons unrelated to a legal separation. Varun Dhawan Opens Up About Daughter Lara’s Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip Diagnosis, Reveals She Couldn’t Walk Properly.

As of now, the couple continues to remain silent regarding the rumours. Mouni is currently preparing for her upcoming professional projects, including the David Dhawan-directed film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, scheduled for release in June.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Instagram accounts of Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 10:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).