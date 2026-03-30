In a recent interview, actor Varun Dhawan opened up about a significant health challenge involving his infant daughter, Lara. During a recent podcast, the Bollywood star revealed that his daughter was diagnosed with Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip (DDH), a condition that affects the alignment of the hip joint and can severely impact a child's mobility if not treated early. Mrunal Thakur’s Baby Bump Video Leaks From ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ Film Set (Watch Video).

Varun Dhawan Reveals Daughter Was Diagnosed With Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip

During a candid conversation with Nikhil Taneja on Be A Man, Yaar!, Dhawan explained that the diagnosis came after noticing issues with Lara's physical movement. He described the condition in detail, noting how it specifically affects the way a child develops physically.

"My daughter was diagnosed with DDH, in which the hip slips out of the hip socket," Dhawan shared. "Ek pair lamba chota ho jaata hai jiski wajah se walk tedi ho jaati hai (One leg becomes shorter than the other, which causes an uneven limp while walking). You can’t walk or run properly."The actor further emphasised the long-term risks if the condition is left unaddressed, stating, "You get arthritis early, slip disc early. There are lots of problems."

Varun Dhawan Calls It A Challenging Treatment Journey

While the diagnosis was difficult for the family, Dhawan confirmed that Lara did not require major surgery. Instead, she underwent a corrective medical procedure to reset the hip joint. However, the recovery process required significant endurance from both the child and the parents.

"She didn’t need to do surgery. With one procedure, they could put the hip back," Dhawan explained. "But she had to be in a spica cast. That means she had to be in a cast for 2.5 months. Which is extremely difficult. To put her in anesthesia and then she woke up in a cast."Dhawan noted that while the period of immobilisation was trying, the cast has since been removed. He praised his daughter's resilience, adding, "Now the cast is out... children adapt.

Raising Awareness for Early Diagnosis

A key motivation for Dhawan sharing this personal story was to highlight the importance of early screening. He pointed out the disparity in neonatal care, noting that while DDH is frequently screened for at birth in Western countries, awareness and early detection can be less consistent in India."West main iska bahut accha treatment hota hai birth pe hi, India main har jagah nahi hai itna," he said.

Translations: In the West, there is very good treatment available right from birth, but in India, it’s not available everywhere.) However, he was quick to credit the local medical community, adding, "But yahan bhi bahut acche doctors hai jo iska care karte hain." (But there are very good doctors here who take care of it. ‘Grab Handles Are Not for Hanging’: Mumbai Metro Warns Varun Dhawan After Bollywood Actor’s ‘Pull-Ups’ Video Inside Coach Goes Viral.

Varun Dhawan and his wife, Natasha Dalal, welcomed Lara on June 3, 2024. On the work front, the actor was last seen in the hit war film Border 2.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 11:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).