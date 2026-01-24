Mouni Roy Alleges Harassment During Haryana Event in Karnal, Calls Experience ‘Traumatising’ and Seeks Action (View Post)

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Actress Mouni Roy has spoken publicly about an alleged harassment incident that occurred during a recent public event in Karnal, Haryana. The actor shared her experience through a detailed note on Instagram Stories, describing the incident as disturbing and emotionally distressing. According to Mouni, what was meant to be a celebratory appearance quickly turned into an uncomfortable situation involving members of the audience. New Year 2025: Mouni Roy Begins the Year With Spiritual Blessings and Divine Positivity; Says, ‘Trusting That Every Step We Take Is Guided by the Loving Hand of God’ (View Post)

Mouni Roy Shares Note on Instagram Story - See Post

(Photo Credit: Instagram / @imouniroy)

Incident Occurred While Approaching the Stage

In her post, Mouni said the behaviour began as she was walking towards the stage to begin her appearance. “Had an event in Karnal last and I'm disgusted with the behaviour of the guests specially two uncles who are well aged to be grandparents,” she wrote. She alleged that some men in the crowd crossed physical boundaries while attempting to take photos. “As the event started and I walked towards the stage, uncles and family members (all men) put their hands on my waist to click pictures,” Mouni stated. She added that she objected immediately, saying, “Didn't like it when I said ‘sir please remove your hand'.” Mouni Roy Enjoys Train Ride in Style, Shares Glimpse of Her Fun Moment with Fans.

Mouni Roy Details On-Stage Misconduct

Mouni further claimed that the situation escalated after she stepped onto the stage. “On stage is even a better story. Two uncles stood right front making lewd remarks showing me lewd hand gestures, name calling,” she wrote. She said she initially tried to address the situation calmly. “I realised that and first politely gestured to them don't do it to which they started throwing roses at me,” Mouni added. At one point, the actor considered leaving the performance midway. “Is when mid performance I walked towards the stage exit but immediately came back to finish my performance,” she noted, adding that the behaviour continued and that “no family or organisers moved them from up front.”

Mouni Roy Walks Out of the Event - Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Feels (@bollywood__feels)

Concerns Over Safety

Mouni also raised concerns about her personal safety and privacy during the incident. “Have to also mention that the stage was on a height and these uncles were making videos low angel. When someone asked them to stop they abused them,” she wrote. She said the incident left her feeling unsafe and deeply disturbed. “I am humiliated, traumatised and want the authorities to take action for this intolerable behaviour,” Mouni shared. ‘Happy Onam to All Celebrating’: Mouni Roy Wishes All on ‘Onam’ With an Esthetic South Indian Sundari Look (View Pics)

Mouni Roy Demands Action

Ending her note with a strong message, Mouni questioned the mindset behind such behaviour. “We are artists trying to earn an honest living through our craft. Wonder what these men would do if their friends behaved the same with their daughters sisters or any family members shame on you!” she wrote. She added that while she usually avoids speaking publicly about negative experiences, this incident compelled her to do so. “I love my country our people our traditions but this? The guts. The entitlement of being men,” Mouni concluded. On the professional front, Mouni Roy was last seen in the JioHotstar series Salakaar, directed by Faruk Kabir. As of now, there has been no official response from event organisers or local authorities regarding the incident.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Mouni Roy's Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2026 05:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).