Mouni Roy Shares Sweet Post for ‘Lil Sister’ Disha Patani Amid Separation and Trolling, DELETES It Later

Actress Mouni Roy briefly shared a heartfelt social media post dedicated to her close friend Disha Patani on Tuesday (May 27), only to delete it shortly after. The sudden deletion has sparked widespread speculation online, coming just days after Roy confirmed her marital separation and Patani faced intense online trolling regarding the couple’s split. Suraj Nambiar Shares FIRST Post After Mouni Roy Separation Announcement, Dispels Infidelity and Alimony Rumours.

Mouni Roy Shares Adorable Post Missing Bestie Disha Patani

On May 26, Mouni Roy took to her Instagram stories to share a glamorous photograph featuring herself and Disha Patani. In the image, Roy was seen wearing a black cut-out mini outfit with sneakers, while Patani opted for a sporty aesthetic, sporting a white sports bra, oversized denim trousers, and a white cap.

Mouni Roy's Now-Deleted Instagram Story With Disha Patani

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Accompanying the picture, Roy wrote a warm message expressing how much she missed her friend. "Missing my lil sister! Come back soon x @dishapatani," the caption read. Despite the affectionate nature of the message, the Brahmastra actress deleted the story from her profile a short time later. However, screenshots of the post had already been captured by followers and quickly went viral across various social media platforms, including Reddit.

Mouni Roy and Surah Nambiars Separation

The timing of the deleted post has drawn significant public attention due to Roy’s ongoing personal developments. On May 14, Roy confirmed her separation from her husband, Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar, following weeks of media speculation regarding their marriage. The former couple, who tied the knot in Goa in January 2022, released statements acknowledging their decision to part ways.

Roy expressed disappointment over the "unnecessary and intrusive attention" directed at her personal life, noting that the choice to separate was mutual and grounded in respect. On May 18, Nambiar also addressed the separation publicly on social media to dispel various online rumours. He firmly clarified that there were no financial disputes, no alimony demands, and absolutely no third-party involvement in their decision to end the marriage, requesting the public to grant them privacy.

Disha Patani and Trolling

The decision to delete the Instagram story is heavily suspected to be a protective measure against the trolling Patani has faced recently. Following the initial rumours of Roy and Nambiar's marital issues, several social media users baselessly accused Patani of being a contributing factor to the rift. The intensity of the online backlash reportedly led Patani to disable the comment sections on some of her personal social media handles to curb the influx of hostile messages. ‘Disha Mubarak Ho’: Mouni Roy Disables Instagram Comments After Netizens Drag Her Bestie Disha Patani in Suraj Nambiar Split.

In his public statement, Nambiar explicitly defended Patani without naming her directly, calling out the online narrative. He stated that dragging "innocent friends who have nothing to do with this" into their private matters was entirely malicious. Observers suggest Roy may have deleted her recent post to prevent further unwarranted scrutiny and protect Patani from additional online targeting.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2026 10:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).