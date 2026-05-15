‘Disha Mubarak Ho’: Mouni Roy Disables Instagram Comments After Netizens Drag Her Bestie Disha Patani in Suraj Nambiar Split

Actress Mouni Roy and her husband, businessman Suraj Nambiar, have officially confirmed their separation after four years of marriage. The announcement, made via a joint social media statement on May 14, 2026, follows weeks of intense public speculation regarding the couple's relationship status. The "Brahmastra" star has since taken steps to limit public interaction on her social media profiles as fans began targeting her close friend, actress Disha Patani, for the breakdown of the marriage. Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar Confirm Separation After 4 Years of Marriage, Request Privacy and Support During Difficult Period (View Post).

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar Confirm Separation

In a collaborative Instagram post, the former couple addressed the rumors that had been circulating after they unfollowed each other on social media. The statement cited "evolving personal priorities" as the primary reason for their mutual decision to move forward on separate paths. "We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably," the note read. The pair expressed disappointment over "fictitious narratives" appearing in the media and emphasised their intent to maintain a friendship despite the divorce.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar Announce Separation After 4 Years of Marriage - Read Statement:

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Mouni Roy's Instagram Comments Section Disabled Amid Online Trolling

Following the announcement, Mouni Roy disabled the comment section on her Instagram post to curb a surge of speculative and often hostile remarks. The move came as fans began flooding her profile with theories regarding the split. Despite the comments being turned off on the official announcement, users reportedly moved to her older posts to voice their opinions. The actress issued a direct plea to both the public and media outlets, asking for "privacy and dignity" and urging them to refrain from spreading unverified stories during this difficult period.

Mouni Roy and Disha Patani's Friendship Affected?

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The Mouni-Disha Bond Under Fire

A significant portion of the online backlash has been directed toward actress Disha Patani. Fans began blaming the Kalki 2898 AD star for the marital trouble, with some labelling her a "home-wrecker" due to her constant presence in Mouni's life. The two actresses have shared a very public and close friendship for several years, frequently appearing together at events and on international vacations. Mouni Roy Ignores Paparazzi As She Makes First Public Appearance Amid Suraj Nambiar Divorce Rumours (Watch Video).

How Netizens Reacted to Mouni Roy's Divorce News

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Speculation intensified after reports surfaced that Disha had also unfollowed Suraj Nambiar on Instagram. While fans have suggested the friendship may have caused friction in the marriage, neither party has substantiated these claims, with the official statement maintaining that the split was a mutual decision based on personal evolution.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 05:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).