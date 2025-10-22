ND Kothari, a veteran Bollywood producer, had died at the age of 86. He passed away from natural causes at his Mumbai home on the night of Tuesday, October 21, 2025. His career spanned decades and was most popular for bankrolling films like Khote Sikkay, Sarkari Mehmaan, Bhagwan Parshuram and Dharam Sankat. The heartbreaking news of his passing was confirmed by his family members to the media. Singer-Actor Rishabh Tandon Aka Faqeer Dies at 35 Due to Heart Attack in Delhi.

Veteran Producer ND Kothari No More

In a statement to the media, it was revealed that veteran film producer ND Kothari passed away on October 21, 2025. His family confirmed the heartbreaking news and shared details of his funeral. The final rites of ND Kothari are scheduled to take place on Wednesday, October 22, at 4 p.m. in Nairul (West), where close family members, friends, and colleagues are expected to gather to pay their last respects. ‘Left Us All in Deep Sorrow’: Veteran Actor Asrani Passes Away at 84 After Prolonged Illness; Family Issues FIRST Heartfelt Statement Remembering the ‘King of Laughter’ (View Post).

The news of his ND Kothari's passing comes just two days after legendary Hindi actor-comedian Govardhan Asrani, popularly known as Asrani, died in Mumbai on Monday (October 20) after a prolonged illness. He was 84.

