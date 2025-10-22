Amid the Diwali celebrations, the Indian entertainment industry woke up to the sad news of singer and actor Rishabh Tandon's death on Tuesday, October 21, 2025. Rishabh, who was also known by the name Faqeer, died following a sudden heart attack in Delhi. The singer was visiting his parents for the Diwali celebrations when the heartbreaking incident happened. He was just 35 at the time of his passing. The news was first shared by paprazzi page Viral Bhayani on their Instagram handle. Later, Rishabh's former team member confirmed the news to India Today and said that his family are in a complete shock at the moment. Asrani Passes Away at 84: Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar, Kajol and Others Pay Tribute to Comedy Legend.

Singer-Actor Rishabh Tandon Dies of Heart Attack in Delhi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Viral Bhayani, India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

