Asrani Passes Away at 84 After Prolonged Illness

According to his manager, Babubhai Thiba, Asrani had been admitted to the hospital after experiencing severe respiratory problems. “He was a bit unwell. He was admitted following breathing issues. He passed away today at 3:00 PM. We were told by the doctors that water had accumulated in his lungs,” Thiba told PTI. Thiba further shared that the actor had wished for his passing to remain a private affair. “We did not inform anyone about his demise as it was his wish that we should keep it a private thing,” he added. Asrani’s final rites were held at Mumbai’s Santacruz Crematorium, attended by close family members and friends who gathered to bid him a quiet farewell. He is survived by his wife, actress Manju Asrani, his sister and his nephew. The couple had no children.

Asrani’s Family Mourns Loss of the ‘King of Laughter’

In a heartfelt statement shared on social media, Asrani’s family expressed their grief, writing, “The news of the passing of the King of Laughter, the great actor Asrani Ji, who ruled millions of hearts, has left us all in deep sorrow. With his unique acting, simplicity and humour he gave Indian cinema a new identity. The life he breathed into every character will forever remain alive in our memories.” They further added, “His departure is not just a loss for the film industry, but for every person who ever smiled at his performances. We pray to God to grant peace to his soul.” Veteran Actor Asrani Passes Away at 84: From Jaipur Roots to ‘Sholay’ Fame, Remembering the Comic Legend Who Defined Generations of Laughter.

Asrani's Works

Asrani, whose career spanned over five decades, was best known for his memorable performances in classics like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar and Amar Akbar Anthony. His impeccable comic timing and distinctive style made him one of the most loved actors of Indian cinema.

