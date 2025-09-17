On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, Bollywood legend Dharmendra shared a heartfelt recollection of how the Prime Minister personally called him when he was unwell. PM Narendra Modi Birthday: Ajay Devgn Praises His Vision, Dedication and Fearless Leadership (Watch Video).

The actor revealed that Modi’s words of encouragement gave him immense courage and strength. In a video message, the Sholay actor commended PM Modi’s vision. In the video, Dharmendra said in Hindi, “You are one of India’s great sons, who has nurtured and uplifted the nation. Today, I also salute the great mother who gave birth to such a remarkable son. Since your arrival, the face of our country has transformed in so many ways—it brings immense happiness. Today is your birthday, and I’m sure everyone is wishing you well. I, too, extend my heartfelt congratulations.”

Dharmendra Recalls How PM’s Words Strengthened Him When He Was Unwell

Watch: Veteran actor Dharmendra extends warm wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, praising his leadership and vision that continue to inspire millions across India and the world pic.twitter.com/uRJAzji6rN — IANS (@ians_india) September 17, 2025

“I congratulate you from the bottom of my heart. I don’t know why, but I feel a deep affection for you. A few days ago, when I was a little unwell, you personally called and encouraged me, saying, ‘Dharmendra, stay strong.’ Your words gave me tremendous courage and energy. I was overjoyed that our Prime Minister reached out personally to wish me and inquire about my health. It felt like your care and love were truly with me.”

The veteran actor added, “From young children to elders, you have won everyone’s heart. You have treated Bharat Mata not just as a mother, but have shown her the love of a devoted son. That is why your love for the motherland is so profound.” PM Narendra Modi Birthday: ‘Baaghi’ Actor Tiger Shroff Pens Heartfelt Wish, Says ‘Another Year of Strength, Vision, and Success’ (View Post).

Dharmendra concluded by saying, “Even from afar, whenever I saw you, I felt a surge of energy. No matter where India stood—third, or lower—you were always determined to lead our country to the number one position. Your mother has instilled in you a deep sense of patriotism, which makes you love this nation even more. Once again, I wish you a very happy birthday. I may be older than you, but I bow to you and pray for your long life and good health.”

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 17, 2025 02:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).