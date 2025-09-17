Tiger Shroff has penned a warm birthday wish for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 75 on Wednesday. The Bollywood actor wished the iconic leader “another year of strength, vision, and success.” PM Modi Birthday 2025 Wishes: Nitin Gadkari, Yogi Adityanath and Other BJP Leaders Extend Greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi As He Turns 75.

Talking about the Prime Minister, he will be visiting Bhainsola village in Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh, where he will lay the foundation stone for India’s first PM MITRA (Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel) Park, a major step toward boosting the textile industry in the state.

View Tiger Shroff's Post:

Happy Birthday, @narendramodi ji! Wishing you another year of strength, vision, and success. 🙏May you continue to inspire millions with your courage and leadership. — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) September 17, 2025

This initiative is part of seven such textile hubs planned across the country under the PM MITRA scheme.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will also launch two major national initiatives, ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar’ (Healthy Women, Empowered Families) and the eighth Rashtriya Poshan Maah (National Nutrition Month), to strengthen the country’s health and nutrition services, particularly for women, children, and adolescents.

Talking about Tiger, the actor’s latest release is Baaghi 4. An action thriller, the film is directed by A. Harsha. It stars Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu (in her Hindi film debut). It is the fourth installment in the Baaghi film series. It is an unofficial remake of the 2013 Tamil film Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu.

The story follows Ronny, who survives a deadly train crash he never intended to live through. Plagued by grief and guilt, he spirals into self-destruction, haunted by the memory of a woman he loved and possibly lost.

Baaghi was first released in 2016. A partial remake of the 2004 Telugu film Varsham, the film stars Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles and Sudheer Babu in his Hindi debut, with Sunil Grover in a supporting role.

The second installment hit the big screens in 2018. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film which was a remake of Kshanam, also featured Disha Patani, Manoj Bajpayee, Darshan Kumar, Prateik Babbar, Randeep Hooda, Deepak Dobriyal, and Arravya Sharma. Narendra Modi 75th Birthday Special: Notable Quotes by Prime Minister of India on Governance, Casteism, Constitution and More.

Then came Baaghi 3 in 2020, which too was a remake of 2012 Tamil movie Vettai. It stars Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. In the film, Ronnie goes to Syria to find his elder brother Vikram, who is kidnapped and held captive by Abu Jalal Gaza, a notorious terrorist.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources . The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 17, 2025 10:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).