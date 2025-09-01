Manoj Bajpayee has reunited with the director who gave him his breakout role almost three decades ago - Ram Gopal Varma - as they begin shooting their upcoming horror comedy, Police Station Mein Bhoot. Bajpayee rose to prominence for portraying gangster Bhiku Mhatre in the 1998 RGV classic Satya. Although they had been estranged for several years, the actor and director have put their differences aside and chosen to collaborate on this intriguing project, whose first-look poster was revealed on September 1. Genelia Deshmukh is the female lead. Manoj Bajpayee Reunites with Ram Gopal Varma for Horror Comedy 'Police Station Mein Bhoot'; Shooting Begins.

The motion poster shows Bajpayee in a police uniform, looking a bit petrified, standing in a darkened room and clutching a bizarre, bloodied baby-doll figure that seems to be alive.

From Satya to now… some journeys are meant to come full circle. Thrilled to reunite with @RGVzoomIn after nearly three decades for our new horror comedy Police Station Mein Bhoot. This one is special.

The AI-Generated Motion Poster of ' Police Station Mein Bhoot'?

While the poster raises intrigue with its eerie atmosphere, the unease stems more from how it is presented than from its contents. Netizens believe the motion poster is AI-generated and have criticised the makers for announcing a major update using such a tactic.

Netizens Reacting on 'Police Station Mein Bhoot' Motion Poster

'We Deserve Better'

An actor himself using ai for a poster, especially someone talented like Manoj Bajpayee... we deserve better.

'Why Is the Promo Being Made With AI?'

Why is the promo being made with AI, can't the actors perform? If the actors & the Director are too lazy to shoot a promo, then how come they could promise the same style, artistic & cinematic quality as that of Satya? Why should I believe that the movie won't be made with AI?

'Why Does This Look AI Generated?'

'Why to Use AI?

please shoot the first look. Why to use AI??? seriously??? this shows how serious you are for the craft you once were the flag bearer of

'Heartbreaking'

It's so heartbreaking to see filmmakers like ram gopal verma and actors like Manoj bajpayee using Ai for movies

Filmmaking is a deeply human craft built on individual vision, lived experience, and collaborative intuition. AI-generated content can feel derivative because it draws on existing works and data rather than offering a unique, authorised creative voice. This is why when makers use AI-generated material to promote their films - or even to create AI-generated cinema - they are often criticised on social media.

Manoj Bajpayee's Oversight?

In his post sharing the update, Bajpayee wrote: "Thrilled to reunite with @RGVzoomIn after nearly three decades for our new horror comedy Police Station Mein Bhoot. This one is special." This isn’t entirely accurate. After Satya, Bajpayee played the antagonist in the Telugu film Prema Katha (1999), directed by Varma, and they also worked together in the thriller Kaun (1999). Ram Gopal Varma and Manoj Bajpayee Reunite for ‘Police Station Mein Bhoot’; 5 Movies Where RGV Directed ‘Despatch’ Actor in Past!

After a gap of eighteen years, Bajpayee had an extended cameo in Sarkar 3 (2017), also directed by Ram Gopal Varma. So it is not 'nearly three decades', it is not even a decade.

