Almost after a gap of seven months, team Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai or simply Radhe, have resumed shooting. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the filming had to be stalled. But now, by adapting to the new normal amid this pandemic and by taking all the safety measures, Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff are back on the sets of Radhe. Radhe: Salman Khan and Disha Patani's Romantic Song To Be Shot At THIS Location.

The makers have shared the BTS video from the sets of Radhe in which one can see how Salman Khan and Disha Patani and the other cast and crew members are following the safety protocols and completing the shoot. The team is currently shooting a song at Aamby Valley in Lonavala. The complete unit can be seen wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing, using hand sanitizers and so on. Jackie Shroff shares how it is important not just for the actors to take care of themselves but the entire team. Radhe: Here's How Salman Khan Starrer's Team Taking COVID-19 Precautions Ahead Of Film's Last Schedule.

Watch BTS Video Of Radhe:

Radhe, directed by Prabhudheva, is an action drama produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri. The film was scheduled for a theatrical release in May, but had to be delayed owing to COVID-19 pandemic.

