The cine life in India is getting back to normal amid the rising coronavirus cases. However, the units and crew members are taking extra precaution to make it all happen in a healthy way. The latest shoot to happen is Salman Khan's action film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The team is said to reunite to shoot the last portion of the film spanning for 15-20 days but not without stringent COVID-19 precautions on the set. Salman Khan's Radhe to Feature South Indian Stars Bharath Srinivasan, Megha Akash, Narra Srinu.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, the team had to go through a round of coronavirus tests before going back on the sets. There also will be now second round of sets for the actors and core team. Apart from the team of dedicated doctors to maintain hygiene on the sets, there also will be a safety officer and ambulance stationed on the sets. The team is also made to stay in a hotel near ND Studio, Karjat and have been told against meeting outsiders unless the shoot ends.

Co-producer Sohail Khan told, "Signage and colour bands for bifurcation of the team will be followed, along with government mandates on insurance. A team of specially trained personnel has been inducted to dispose off the PPE kits and masks after use according to the guidelines provided."

