Ranveer Singh Turns Protective of Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone in First Public Appearance After Second Pregnancy Announcement (Watch Video)

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Bollywood star and the current obsession of nation, Ranveer Singh was seen being protective and very attentive towards his superstar wife and mommy-to-be Deepika Padukone as the couple was spotted at the airport late at night on the 28th of April. ‘Lovely Experience’: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Attend Daughter Dua’s First Musical at NMACC.

In the video, Ranveer is seen closely walking alongside Deepika, escorting her to the airport security check-in. The actor was seen maintaining a watchful eye on his wife, subtly guiding her as they made their way inside the airport. Deepika opted for a relaxed yet chic look, dressed in an oversized royal blue outfit paired with night glares, while Ranveer sported a casual ensemble. As soon as the power couple arrived, onlookers at the airport were seen visibly excited, gathered around and quickly started to record the Ranveer and Deepika.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Seen at Mumbai Airport in First Public Appearance After Pregnancy Reveal

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Their daughter Dua was not seen accompanying them during this outing. For the uninitiated, on April 19, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had taken to their social media accounts to announce their second pregnancy. The couple in a joint post had taken to their respective social media accounts and published a cute pic of her daughter Dua holding a positive pregnancy test. ‘Raaka’: Will Atlee Use a Body Double for Pregnant Deepika Padukone’s Action Sequences? Here’s What We Know.

For the uninitiated, Deepika and Ranveer are already parents to their little girl Dua whom they welcomed on September 8, 2024. Talking about Deepika and Ranveer’s love story, it began on the set of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. After keeping their admirers guessing for a long time, the couple tied the knot on November 14 and 15, 2018, in a stunning ceremony at Italy's Lake Como. The couple have shared screen space in many more movies such as, Bajiroa Mastani, Padmaavat and 83.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 09:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).