‘Lovely Experience’: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Attend Daughter Dua’s First Musical at NMACC

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Power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone shared a milestone family moment this weekend as they took their daughter, Dua, to her first-ever live musical. The outing at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) on Sunday morning has since gone viral, fuelled by both the "girl dad" energy of Ranveer and a surprise addition to the family's journey. DeepVeer Timeline: A Look Back at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s Romance As They Expect Baby No. 2.

NMACC’s Official Instagram Shares Post:

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Dua’s First Public Appearance Goes Viral

The couple, who welcomed Dua on September 8, 2024, attended a live CoComelon concert. In a video shared by the NMACC’s official Instagram handle, a beaming Ranveer described the atmosphere as filled with "joy and colour," noting the sight of parents and grandparents dancing along with their children. “It is a little extra special for us because this is our Dua baby’s first show,” Ranveer shared. “I am very grateful to the team at NMACC for allowing us to make memories that last a lifetime.” Fans on social media were quick to spot a faint baby’s voice in the background of the video, leading to widespread speculation that it was Dua’s first "vocal debut" for the public.

Dua To Become Big Sister Soon

The musical outing follows a major announcement from the couple earlier this month. Through a creative Instagram post, Deepika and Ranveer confirmed they are expecting their second child. The post featured a photo of young Dua sitting on Deepika’s lap, holding a pregnancy test kit as both parents looked on. The news has sent ripples through the industry, coming just two years after Dua’s birth. The couple, who fell in love on the sets of Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela in 2013 and married in 2018, continue to be one of Bollywood's most beloved pairs. ‘Dhurandhar’ Star Ranveer Singh and Wife Deepika Padukone Announce Second Pregnancy With Daughter Dua’s Picture; Celebs Congratulate Couple (See Post)

About 'Dhurandhar 2'

The family celebration comes on the heels of massive professional success for Ranveer Singh. He was last seen in Aditya Dhar’s spy-thriller Dhurandhar 2, which shattered industry records to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. As Ranveer continues to dominate the box office, it is clear that his "girl dad" era is taking centre stage in his personal life, with fans eagerly awaiting more glimpses of the growing Padukone-Singh family.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 05:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).