‘Raaka’: Will Atlee Use a Body Double for Pregnant Deepika Padukone’s Action Sequences? Here’s What We Know

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Director Atlee has reportedly initiated a "Plan B" for the production of his upcoming action-thriller Raaka to accommodate leading lady Deepika Padukone’s second pregnancy. While the actress remains a central figure in the film, the production team has confirmed that her high-octane stunt sequences will now be handled by a professional body double to ensure her safety. ‘Lovely Experience’: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Attend Daughter Dua’s First Musical at NMACC.

Deepika Padukone’s ‘Raaka’ Stunts To Be Performed by Body Double?

As Padukone enters the second trimester of her pregnancy, the logistics of the heavy-duty action required for Raaka have been reworked. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Atlee and his creative team have opted to use VFX and body doubles to maintain the film's intense scale without compromising the actress's health.

"Most of the key action sequences featuring Deepika will now be done using her body double," a source shared with the publication. "The actress has already given some close-up sequences and the same will be merged using VFX for the final print."

Deepika Padukone's 'Raaka' Role Remains Intact Amid Pregnancy

Despite the change in filming techniques, the makers have dismissed rumours that Padukone’s screen time would be reduced. The production team clarified that her character is pivotal to the narrative, which stars Allu Arjun in the lead.

The report further noted that Atlee was "over the moon" upon hearing the news of the pregnancy and has been highly supportive of the actress. The revised schedule allows Padukone to focus on dialogue-heavy scenes and dramatic portions, including a major entry sequence and key moments alongside Allu Arjun, while the physical heavy lifting is delegated to specialists.

This is not the first time Padukone has utilised body doubles for action-heavy roles; similar techniques were employed during the filming of Pathaan and Singham Again. The actress and husband Ranveer Singh announced they were expecting their second child earlier this month, following the birth of their daughter, Dua, in September 2024. Deepika Padukone’s Role in ‘Raaka’ To Be Reduced Due to Her Pregnancy? Allu Arjun Film’s Makers Clear the Air.

More About ‘Raaka’

Raaka, a highly anticipated sci-fi action project directed by Atlee and produced by Sun Pictures, is currently slated for a 2027 release. Padukone is expected to complete her remaining 50 days of filming across Raaka and the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer King before taking her maternity leave.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 09:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).