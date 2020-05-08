Rishi Kapoor's Sharmaji Namkeen Co-Producer Explains How they Will Complete the Movie Without the Late Actor

Rishi Kapoor (Photo Credits: IANS)

The makers of Rishi Kapoor's last movie, Sharmaji Namkeen will go to any extent to ensure that the film has a theatrical release. And why not? Considering this was his last project before demise, they want to ensure that they pay him an ode in some way. While a major chunk of the shooting was wrapped in January, Rishi was expected to shoot for its final leg in March but the schedule got delayed amid coronavirus pandemic. However, now co-producer Honey Trehan reveals the kind of technique they will use to finish the movie sans the late actor. Juhi Chawla Shares Memories from Rishi Kapoor's Last Film 'Sharmaji Namkeen'.

"We will be using advanced technology, an amalgamation of VFX and some special technique, to finish the film without compromising on the quality. We are in discussion with a few [VFX studios] and are figuring out the way forward," explained Trehan in his recent interaction with Mid-day. Elaborating on his earlier shooting schedule, Trehan said, "We shot a major portion of the film in Delhi during January. Only a four-day schedule was pending." Sharmaji Namkeen: Rishi Kapoor's Last Movie Will Release after Production Gets Completed.

Juhi Chawla's Post for Rishi Kapoor

View this post on Instagram Chintuji through my eyes ♥️ Goodbye my friend! A post shared by Juhi Chawla (@iamjuhichawla) on Apr 30, 2020 at 5:25am PDT

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment is backing Sharmaji Namkeen and that should solve all your queries in a way. "We want to take this film to the theatres for his friends, family and fans. We all owe this to Rishiji, one of the silver screen legends. I am grateful to Ritesh [Sidhwani, producer] and Farhan [Akhtar, producer] for investing in the movie not just monetarily, but also emotionally," Trehan added further. The film revolves around a sexagenarian who discovers the joy of life after retirement. Sharmaji Namkeen also stars Juhi Chawla in the lead.