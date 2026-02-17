Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has officially dismissed reports suggesting he is acting as a mediator between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar following the former's high-profile exit from Don 3. Despite industry speculation fueled by recent sightings of top producers at Khan’s residence, the veteran actor clarified that he is not involved in resolving the ongoing financial and creative standoff. ‘Don 3’: Hrithik Roshan Breaks Silence on Rumours of Replacing Ranveer Singh in Upcoming Spy Film.

The clarification comes as the dispute between Singh and Akhtar’s production house, Excel Entertainment, reaches a critical juncture. The rift reportedly centres on an INR 40 crore compensation claim and allegations of unprofessional conduct during the project's pre-production phase.

Aamir Khan Clarifies Meeting Rumours

Speculation regarding Aamir Khan’s involvement intensified after a group of influential Bollywood figures, including Karan Johar, Ektaa Kapoor, Sajid Nadiadwala, and Farhan Akhtar, were seen leaving his Mumbai home late last week. Many industry insiders suggested the gathering was a strategic meeting to settle the Don 3 fallout.

However, Khan has since moved to quash these rumours. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the actor "flatly denied" any hand in the dispute when reached for comment. While the meeting did take place, sources indicate the discussion was unrelated to the specific legal or financial friction between Singh and Excel Entertainment.

The INR 40 Crore Compensation Claim

The core of the conflict lies in the financial aftermath of Ranveer Singh’s departure from the franchise. Excel Entertainment, led by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, has reportedly sought INR 40 crore in damages from the actor.

The production house claims the amount represents losses incurred from pre-production expenses, including set designs and the hiring of department heads, which were initiated after Singh’s initial approval. In contrast, Singh’s team has reportedly maintained that no signing amount was ever accepted and that he was forced to pass on other major projects, such as Baiju Bawra, while waiting for Don 3 to materialise.

Creative Differences and Casting Tensions

The fallout has also brought a war of words regarding the film's development. Sources close to Ranveer Singh allege that the actor was dissatisfied with the script’s progress.

"Ranveer blamed Excel Entertainment for unprofessionalism and not being serious about taking Don 3 on floors. He stated that Farhan Akhtar never had a bound script in place and that, as an actor, he prefers to work only with fully developed material," a producer present at a separate industry meeting told Bollywood Hungama. What’s Brewing? Aamir Khan Hosts High-Stakes Meeting With Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Ekta Kapoor and Elite Bollywood Producers.

Farhan Akhtar has reportedly countered these claims, asserting that the script was shared and approved at multiple stages. Adding to the tension are rumours that the makers had explored replacing Singh with Hrithik Roshan, a claim Roshan recently denied in a public statement, clarifying he was "never approached" for the role.

