Businessman and Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra, was hit with a very tough time in 2021 when he was arrested by the Mumbai Police for his alleged involvement in pornography. He was accused of creating and publishing adult videos across different platforms and was labelled one of the key conspirators in the case. Raj has now taken to social media to share a strongly worded post about not bending or bribing amid the INR 60 crore cheating case. In the comment section, a troll brought up his old porn racket case. Here's how the businessman silenced the user. Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra Cheating Case: Actress Cancels Foreign Trip After Bombay High Court Rejects Interim Relief in INR 60 Crore Fraud Case – Details Inside.

Raj Kundra Hits Back at Troll Asking Him About His Pornography Case

On Thursday (December 4), Raj Kundra took to his X (previously Twitter) handle and shared a note expressing his thoughts amid the ongoing investigation into him and his wife, Shilpa Shetty, in connection with the INR 60 crore cheating case. Raj wrote, "I didn't blend. I didn't bribe. And that's when masks fell off. Some misused their positions thinking they could break me but they forget Waheguru di shakti is above every worldly power. I stand rooted in truth with Sach da Asra. Now, asky yourself... where do you stand?"

Reacting under the post, a netizen commented, "Bhai jaao yaar naya adult movie, series wagera banao." (Brother, please go and make some new adult movies and series). Little did the troll know that Raj wouldn't let him go easily and dropped a savage reply, asking, "Role chahiye aapko?" (Do you want a role?)

Raj Kundra Shuts Down Troll Dragging Up His Pornography Case

Role chaiye aapko? — Raj Kundra (@onlyrajkundra) December 4, 2025

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty’s Cheating Case

Businessman Deepak Kothari, director of UY Industries, alleged that he was induced by Raj Kundra to invest INR 60.48 crore in the couple's now-defunct firm Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd between 2015 to 2023. He claimed to have invested the amount through a loan under an investment agreement against which Shilpa Shetty had also issued a personal guarantee. However, they failed to pay back the amount, citing that demonetisation severely impacted the profitability and business. INR 60 Crore Cheating Case: EOW Records Shilpa Shetty and Her Husband’s Statements in Fraud Case, Raj Kundra Claims Business Faced Financial Loss Due to Demonetisation.

Raj Kundra’s Pornography Case

Legal trouble for Raj Kundra first started in 2021 after the Mumbai Police arrested him for allegedly creating and distributing pornographic content. The Enforcement Directorate (ED)later investigated a possible financial wrongdoing and money laundering in connection with the case. Raj was later released on bail, but has always maintained that he was unfairly targeted in the case.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X account of Raj Kundra). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 04, 2025 01:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).