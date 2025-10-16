The Bombay High Court recently refused to grant interim relief to Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty in the INR 60 crore fraud case involving her businessman husband, Raj Kundra. According to reports, the actress had approached the court hoping to cancel the lookout notice issued by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), which bars her from travelling abroad. Shilpa has informed the court that she has cancelled a planned trip abroad after failing to secure permission from the court. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra Denied Permission for International Travel by Bombay High Court.

Shilpa Shetty Claims No Links to Husband Raj Kundra’s Business

During an earlier hearing, Shilpa Shetty reportedly informed the Bombay High Court that she had no connection with her husband Raj Kundra's company and she was only a nominal director. However, Chief Justice Shree Chandrasehkar and Justice Gautam Ankhad rejected her plea, stating, "If you want to go broad, first become a government witness."

The court also asked Shilpa Shetty to file a written affidavit by October 16, 2025, saying, "If you say you have no connection with the company, get your husband Raj Kundra to sign an affidavit to this effect." The bench added that the couple should first deposit the entire INR 60 crore allegedly owed to the complainant.

During the October 1 hearing, the High Court refused to grant interim relief to the couple who sought permission to travel to Phuket, Thailand, for a family trip. The latest please referred to their upcoming international travel plans, including a work trip to Los Angeles between October 21 and 24, a trip to the Maldives and Colombo on October 26 for the expansion of their restaurant chain Bastian. They also sought permission to visit London and Dubai between December 20, 2025 and January 6, 202, to meet Raj's parents. INR 60 Crore Cheating Case: EOW Records Shilpa Shetty and Her Husband’s Statements in Fraud Case, Raj Kundra Claims Business Faced Financial Loss Due to Demonetisation.

What Is the Cheating Case?

The cheating case was filed based on a complaint by businessman Deepak Kothari, director of UY Industries Pvt Ltd. He claimed that the couple persuaded him to invest in their company between 2015 and 2023. According to Kothari, he invested INR 60.48 crore as a loan under the investment agreement with a personal guarantee from the couple. Kothari claimed that they redirected the funds for personal use.

