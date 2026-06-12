Salman Khan Moves Delhi High Court Against ‘Kala Hiran’ Makers, Seeks Stay on Release

Actor Salman Khan has approached the Delhi High Court seeking a ban on the release of the movie 'Kaala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy.' Salman Khan has filed a petition for a permanent and interim injunction in the High Court, asking to restrain Amit Jani, Jani Firefox Films, Bharat Shrinath, Akshay Pandey, and others from the production, development, financing, distribution, direction, and promotion of Kaala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy. Salman Khan Breaks Down at Close Friend Kumod Raney’s Funeral (Watch Video).

In his petition, Salman Khan alleged that the film's poster openly violates his personality rights. He added that his name, image, and public identity are being misused for commercial gain without permission. Salman Khan stated that the proposed film and its promotional materials are an infringement on his personality rights, which could affect his reputation and legal rights. Before this, Salman Khan also sent a legal notice to the makers of the film, asking for an immediate halt to the development and promotion of the movie.

In the notice, Salman Khan had alleged that the project seems to be inspired by his infamous blackbuck hunting case. He pointed out that the film could harm his reputation. In the notice, he further added that the film might interfere with the ongoing judicial proceedings in the case, along with violating his personality rights. In the legal notice, it was stressed that the blackbuck case is still pending before the Rajasthan High Court, and hence, the movie might interfere with the administration of justice, creating a prejudice against Salman Khan. Salman Khan Takes Legal Action Against ‘Kala Hiran’ Makers, Seeks Stay on Film’s Release.

For those who do not know, Salman Khan was accused of allegedly hunting two blackbucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur, Rajasthan, in September 1998 during the shoot of the film Hum Saath Saath Hain. The Bishnoi community filed a complaint against Salman Khan and his co-actors from the family entertainer, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam, and Tabu, accusing them of hunting two blackbucks during the shoot.

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