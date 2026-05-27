Salman Khan’s Alleged Private Dinner Video LEAKS Online; Furious Netizens Defend Actor, Say ‘He Is 60, Let Him Live’

A secretly recorded video of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan having a private meal has gone viral across social media platforms, sparking an intense debate online regarding celebrity privacy and security. The short clip, which circulated online, captures the actor dining quietly in a casual setting. Because the footage appears to have been filmed discreetly and uploaded without authorisation, it has drawn swift condemnation from a large section of the public who are demanding greater respect for the actor's personal boundaries. Salman Khan Back on Instagram After Temporary Account Deactivation.

Salman Khan's Private Dinner Video Goes Viral

The candid video shows a visibly fatigued Salman Khan sitting at a dining table, quietly enjoying a meal with close friends. Far removed from the usual glamour of celebrity appearances, the actor is seen in a relaxed, unfiltered moment. While the exact location and timing of the gathering remain unverified, the angle of the footage strongly indicates it was captured without the actor's knowledge or consent.

Salman Khan's Intimate Dinner Video Leaked Online

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Industry observers noted that neither Salman Khan nor his official team have issued a statement regarding the origin or authenticity of the clip. The leak comes shortly after Khan expressed strong frustration with paparazzi and media personnel over intrusive behaviour during a sensitive situation outside a Mumbai hospital, highlighting an ongoing tension between the actor and unauthorised recording practices.

Netizens React to Salman Khan's Private Video Leak

The circulation of the unauthorised video triggered a fierce backlash from fans and neutral social media users alike. Furious netizens quickly rallied to the actor's defence, flooding comment sections with remarks telling the creators of the video to "get a life" and stop exploiting ordinary daily activities for online traffic. Many users pointed out the absurdity of making a public spectacle out of someone simply eating a meal.

Salman Khan's Private Video Leak Leaves Fans Concerned

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

Netizens emphasised that public figures are entitled to personal dignity and basic boundaries when they are away from the cameras. Beyond the ethical concerns of privacy invasion, a significant portion of the online discourse focused heavily on security. ‘Bhaijaan, Sorry!’ Salman Khan Forgives Paparazzi After They Apologise to Him at ‘Raja Shivaji’ Success Party (Watch Video).

Given that Salman Khan currently moves under strict security protocols due to persistent, high-profile threats, fans expressed serious discomfort over how easily an insider or bystander could secretly film the actor and broadcast his private location to the internet.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2026 01:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).