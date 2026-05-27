Shamita Shetty Hits Back at Troll Questioning Her Single Status: 'Aapne Shaadi Karke Kya Ukhaad Liya' (See Post)

Mumbai, May 27: Actress Shamita Shetty hit back at a troll who questioned her single status at the age of 47. Exposing the user, Shamita shared a screenshot of the comments on her Instagram story. Not just that, she even asked the user named Pankaj Mittal to unfollow her.

The first comment shared by the 'Mohabbatein' actress read, "Aapki age ho gayi hai pehle wali baat nahi rahi. (You have grown old now; you are not the same as before)." Giving a biffing reply, Shamita penned, "Yes." She further added that it is natural to look different with time. Shamita Shetty Climbs 7 Floors, 5 Times to Stay Fit, Shares Video (Watch).

Shamita Shetty Hits Back at Troll Questioning Her Single Status

"Yes I will look different.. Things change with time, it's the natural way of life..nothing stays forever including physical appearance! BUT For my age I'm healthy, fit and happy with a grateful heart for all that the almight has given me...n that's all that matters to me.(sic)."

Shamita further went on to share the second comment, which said, “Agar shaadi time par kar leti toh aapke bache aaj bade ho gaye hote. (If you had gotten married on time, your children would have grown up by now). Shilpa Shetty’s Businessman Husband Raj Kundra Summoned by Court in INR 150 Crore Bitcoin Scam Case.

Furious at this, Shamita asked the user what exactly he feels he has achieved by getting married. She further pointed out the common practise in society of age shaming a single woman.

She shared, “Aapne shaadi karke kya ukhaad liya hai bhai? Most importantly, why the hell do you follow us single women to age-shame us and inflict us with your patriarchal, cave-man-like, male-centric thought process? Please do me a favour and unfollow me pronto!”

Shamita is known for her work in movies such as "Mohabbatein", "Zeher", "Bewafaa", and "Cash", to name just a few. She has further been a part of popular reality shows like "Bigg Boss 15", "Khatron Ke Khiladi 9", and "Jhalaka Dikhhla Jaa 8". Shamita last graced the screen with the web show, "The Tenant".

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2026 11:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).