Following her 47th birthday celebrations this week, actress Shamita Shetty has become the subject of intense social media speculation regarding her relationship status. The buzz follows a series of affectionate social media posts and public appearances with techno artist and entrepreneur Deepesh Sharma, who shared a heartfelt tribute to the actress on Instagram. Raj Kundra Birthday: Shamita Shetty Pens Heartfelt Note for Her ‘Jiju’ As He Turns 50; Says ‘This World Is Better Because Your in It’ (Watch Video).

Are Shamita Shetty and Deepesh Sharma Dating?

Posting photos from the birthday bash on Monday (February 2) attended by family and close friends, Sharma referred to Shamita as his "forever laughter riot" and signed off with "Love you, my Shamster," prompting a playful response from the actress involving red heart emojis. While neither party has officially confirmed a romantic relationship, the frequency of their public interactions has not gone unnoticed. In addition to the "special" birthday post, the duo was photographed by paparazzi while exiting the celebration venue together on Monday.

Deepesh Sharma’s Birthday Post for Rumoured Girlfriend Shamita Shetty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepesh Sharma (@deepeshsofficial)

Despite the heavy speculation, sources close to the actress suggest the two share a deep and long-standing bond. For now, the actress appears to be enjoying her milestone year, recently posting a video of her sugar-free, vegan birthday cake with a caption noting she is "another year older.. but wiser and happier."

Who is Deepesh Sharma?

Deepesh Sharma is a prominent figure in the international electronic music scene and a successful entrepreneur. Known professionally as a techno artist, Sharma reached a career high in 2025 with a performance at the prestigious Tomorrowland festival in Belgium. His music has also been featured on runways at major fashion weeks in Paris, Milan, and London.

Beyond his music career, Sharma is deeply rooted in the hospitality industry. He is the co-founder of several high-profile nightlife destinations, including Milagro and The Cocktail Room in Mumbai, as well as the multi-level beach club Chronicle in Goa. He is also known to maintain close ties with several Bollywood heavyweights, frequently sharing glimpses of his friendship with actor Sanjay Dutt.

Shetty Shares Glimpses From Her 47th Birthday Celebration – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHAMITA SHETTY (@shamitashetty_official)

Past Relationships

This recent buzz comes nearly four years after Shamita’s highly publicised relationship with actor Raqesh Bapat. The two met as contestants on Bigg Boss OTT in 2021 and quickly became a fan-favourite couple, affectionately dubbed "ShaRa." However, they officially announced their split in July 2022, citing different life paths. ‘Bigg Boss Marathi 6’ Confirmed Contestant List: Raqesh Bapat to Karan Sonawane – Complete List of Contestants on Riteish Deshmukh’s Reality Show!.

In recent interviews, Shamita has been candid about her single status, describing the relationship with Bapat as an "erased chapter." She has consistently emphasised her focus on personal peace and independence, previously shutting down trolls by stating that marriage is not her "only purpose in life."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2026 06:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).