Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is currently on a birthday getaway with her husband Raj Kundra, sister Shamita Shetty and close family and friends in Croatia. The 90s Bollywood diva rang in her 50th birthday on June 8, 2025. Now, a video featuring Shilpa Shetty screaming at a foreigner outside a restaurant in Hvar is going viral on the internet. A video shared by a user on Instagram claimed that the actress and her team engaged in a war of words with a young foreigner during her 50th birthday celebration. Amid the divided reactions on the internet, Raj Kundra has come forward to share their side of the story. Shilpa Shetty Turns 50: Shamita Shetty, Suniel Shetty, R Madhavan and Others Wish Actress on Her Birthday (See Post).

Shilpa Shetty’s Croatia Trip Turns Controversial

In a video shared on Instagram by a user named Madhavan Batra (Maddy), Shilpa Shetty could be heard shouting at a foreigner outside a restaurant in Hvar, Croatia. In the viral video from the scene, the actress could be heard saying, "Eat your food and go. Don't talk to us, we don't want to hear you." However, Shilpa could not be clearly seen in the widely circulating clip. But what exactly happened during the chaotic moment? Let's find out.

Shilpa Shetty’s Viral Video From Croatia

Did Shilpa Shetty Shout at Tourist in Croatia? Raj Kundra Shares What Happened

Shilpa Shetty's husband and entrepreneur Raj Kundra has now opened up about the incident and issued a clarification about what exactly happened. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he confirmed that the incident was indeed from Shilpa Shetty's 50th birthday bash in Croatia and claimed that they had booked a table for their family a year in advance in order to celebrate the occasion.

He said, "Id like to clarify the situation regarding thevideo circulating online. I had booked this particular restaurant a year in advance to celebrate my wife's birthday. Unfortunately, upon arrival, we were informed that our table had been given away to another group due to what they claimed was a "double booking" error from the same agent."

Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram Post

Calling the experience "deeply frustrating", Kundra continued, "As someone who has also run restaurants, I found the handling of the situation deeply frustrating, especially with my elderly parents, mother-in-law and 20 guests left waiting. What was meant to be a special evening turned unnecessarily stressful, and when we raised our concerns, we were abruptly told to stay quiet, which only added to the disappointment. Shilpa Shetty Birthday: A Vision of Fashion Elegance (View Pics).

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop series Indian Police Force alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in 2024.

