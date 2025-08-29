Param Sundari, featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, released in theatres today (August 29), bringing an old-school love story with a refreshing twist. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film follows a North-meets-South romance as Param Sachdev (Sidharth) journeys from the chaos of Delhi to the serene backwaters of Kerala, where he falls for Thekkepattu Sundari Damodaram Pillai (Janhvi). Film has a decent opening, getting mixed reviews from the audience. Having said that, for those who have yet to watch the movie, here is a disappointing update. Hours after release, unfortunately movie was leaked online. As per the latest reports, Param Sundari has been leaked online and has also been made available for torrent sites and telegram channels. ‘Param Sundari’ Movie Review: Sidharth Malhotra and a Miscast Janhvi Kapoor’s Romance Drowns in Lazy Stereotyping of Kerala (LatestLY Exclusive)

‘Param Sundari’ Leaked in HD

Param Sundari has been illegally leaked on torrent sites such as MovieRulz, Pikashow, Tamilrockers, 1337x and Telegram channels in HD format. This is not the first time a movie has been leaked online for free watch. Almost every film falls prey to piracy. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites bounced back, promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cybercell. We do not support any kind of piracy and hope that there will be stringent action against the pirates here. Jenna Ortega’s ‘Wednesday Season 2’ Leaked Online: Series Leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Pikashow & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Netflix’s Top Series Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?

Watch the Trailer of 'Param Sundari':

'Param Sundari' Hits Theatres

Param Sundari released in theatres today, produced by Maddock Films and directed by Tushar Jalota, known for Dasvi. The romantic drama tells the story of Param, a North Indian, who falls for a South Indian girl, Thekkepattu Sundari. Shot in Kerala, the film blends cultures with romance and charm.

