Suman Kalyanpur Dies: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Legendary Playback Singer’s Demise, Says Her Melodious Voice Enriched Cultural World

New Delhi, June 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the passing of legendary playback singer Suman Kalyanpur, remembering her "melodious voice" and "soulful renditions" that enriched the Indian cinema and cultural world. Suman Kalyanpu passed away at her residence in Mumbai at the age of 89 due to age-related health issues. Her final rites are scheduled to be held on June 1 in Mumbai.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Anguished by the passing of the popular singer Suman Kalyanpur Ji. Her melodious voice and soulful renditions enriched our cultural world. Through her songs, she created a special place among music lovers and admirers of Indian cinema. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti." Suman Kalyanpur Dies at 89: Padma Bhushan Playback Singer’s Hindi and Marathi Songs List.

PM Modi Condoles Suman Kalyanpur’s Demise

Anguished by the passing of the popular singer Suman Kalyanpur Ji. Her melodious voice and soulful renditions enriched our cultural world. Through her songs, she created a special place among music lovers and admirers of Indian cinema. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om… pic.twitter.com/xCGswIq0s6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 1, 2026

The legendary singer was born as Suman Hemmadi on January 28, 1937. Often regarded as a contemporary who stood at par with Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle, Kalyanpur built a distinguished career spanning more than seven decades. Her voice was frequently compared to Lata Mangeshkar's because of its striking similarity.

Among her most celebrated songs are 'Na Tum Hamein Jano', 'Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyaar Ke Charche', 'Na Na Karte Pyar', 'Mera Pyar Bhi Tu Hai', 'Dil Ek Mandir Hai', 'Behena Ne Bhai Ki Kalai Pe' and many acclaimed Marathi melodies. She recorded thousands of songs across Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati and other Indian languages. Asha Bhosle Dies: Legendary Playback Singer Passes Away at 92, Last Rites To Be Held on April 13 at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Kalyanpur was conferred the Padma Bhushan in 2023 in recognition of her contribution to Indian music. Earlier in the day, Union Road Transportation and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari also expressed grief over the passing of the veteran singer.

Taking to X, Gadkari wrote, "The news of the passing of Padma Bhushan Suman Kalyanpur, the popular, legendary, and senior playback singer in the Indian music world, is extremely heartbreaking. My heartfelt tribute to her. Suman Kalyanpur's departure is a great loss to the Indian music world. In Marathi, Hindi, and many other languages, she immortalised thousands of songs with her voice."

Recalling Kalyanpur's popular Marathi songs like 'Ketakichya Bani Tithe', 'Sang Kadhi Kalnar Tula', 'Nimbonyachya Jhadamaghe', Gadkari said, "Her unparalleled contribution to the Indian music field is immense. May God grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to Sumanji's near and dear ones to recover from this sorrow. Om Shanti."

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