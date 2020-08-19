Ordering a CBI probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said he was a talented actor in the Mumbai film world and died well before his full potential could be realised. The top court said the CBI probe would also be desired justice for Rhea Chakraborty, "as she herself had called for a CBI investigation." In a 35-page order, Justice Hrishikesh Roy said: "When truth meets sunshine, justice will not prevail on the living alone but after life's fitful fever, now the departed will also sleep well. Satyameva Jayate." The top court noted that the dissemination of the real facts through unbiased investigation would certainly result in justice for the innocents, who might be the target of vilification campaign. SSR Case: ED Summons Rumi Jafry for Enquiry; Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput Were in Talks to Star in His Film

"Equally importantly, when integrity and credibility of the investigation is discernible, the trust, faith and confidence of the common man in the judicial process will resonate", observed Justice Roy. The top court emphasised that it must strive to ensure that search for the truth is undertaken by an independent agency, not controlled by either of the two-state governments. "Therefore while according approval for the ongoing CBI investigation, if any other case is registered on the death of the actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the surrounding circumstances of his unnatural death, the CBI is directed to investigate the new case as well. It is ordered accordingly", added Justice Roy. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe: CBI to Soon Take Over Evidences and Recorded Statements From Mumbai Police

Invoking the power conferred by Article 142 of the Constitution, Justice Roy said "in such a backdrop, to ensure public confidence in the investigation and to do complete justice in the matter, this court considers it appropriate to invoke the powers conferred by Article 142 of the Constitution. As a court exercising lawful jurisdiction for the assigned roster, no impediment is seen for exercise of plenary power in the present matter." Emphasising on a fair and impartial investigation into the case, Justice Roy said Sushant's family, friends and admirers are keenly awaiting the outcome of the investigation so that all the speculations floating around can be put to rest. "Therefore, a fair, competent and impartial investigation is the need of the hour. The expected outcome then would be a measure of justice for the complainant, who lost his only son", added Justice Roy.

Citing the trading of charges by Bihar and Maharashtra governments, Justice Roy said both states are making acrimonious allegations of political interference against each other, and the legitimacy of the investigation has come under a cloud. "Accusing fingers are being pointed and people have taken the liberty to put out their own conjectures and theories. Such comments, responsible or otherwise, have led to speculative public discourse which has hogged media limelight. These developments unfortunately have the propensity to delay and misdirect the investigation. In such a situation, there is reasonable apprehension of truth being a casualty and justice becoming a victim", said the top court.

