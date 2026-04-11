Mumbai, April 10: Rapper and singer Badshah has teased the new version of his controversial track "Tateeree Phir Se". As "Tateeree" continues to face backlash for its objectionable content, Badshah has assured that they have made the necessary changes in the latest version. "Tateeree Phir Se" is expected to reach the audience on 14 April.

In his latest social media post, Badshah said that he respects the reactions of the audience and is also aware of his responsibility towards society as an artist. ‘Tateeree’ Controversial Song: Rapper Badshah Apologises to NCW, Vows To Empower Women (Watch Video).

He was heard saying, “To the people of Haryana and all my friends connected across the world, In the past few weeks, regarding my song ‘Tateeree', we have listened to the concerns of government officials, the women’s commission, social workers, and many others who care about our culture. Based on their feedback, we have made the necessary changes, and whatever part was considered objectionable has been removed. I respect the reactions and the sentiments behind them. As an artist, along with my work, my responsibility toward my society and culture is equally important."

Badshah added that music has always been a way for him to take his roots, his language, his people, and his stories to a larger platform. Badshah ‘Tateeree’ Music Video Row: Haryana Police Registers FIR Against Rapper for Indecent Lyrics.

Expressing his gratitude to the audience for loving the song, he shared, "Your support, your voice, and your belief are what have kept this song alive. I hope its new version will carry the same energy and the same respect. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of this entire conversation. Such discussions make us better."

"‘Tateeree Phir Se’ will be available on all platforms on 14.04.26. Do listen, share it, and keep giving it your love,” he concluded. Previously, Badshah apologised on social media, saying that he himself is a proud Haryanavi and did not wish to show any child or woman in a bad light through his song.

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