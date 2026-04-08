New Delhi, April 7: Rapper Badshah on Tuesday apologised before the National Commission for Women (NCW) for the alleged vulgar lyrics of his song ‘Tateeree’, offering to make a song on women empowerment within four months and raise funds for women's welfare. The rapper submitted a written apology before the Commission for the song and promised to sponsor the education of 50 girls.

He appeared before the Commission after it took cognisance of the objectionable lyrics of the song and the public outrage over it. Several FIRs were also filed in Haryana against the song that was forced to be taken down. Badshah ‘Tateeree’ Music Video Row: Haryana Police Registers FIR Against Rapper for Indecent Lyrics.

Badshah Issues Unconditional Apology to NCW Over ‘Tateeree’ Song

Nothing is above the sentiments of my people 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ceGw4U9qlO — BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) March 7, 2026

Badshah landed in a controversy over the objectionable lyrics and suggestive visuals of his song. After facing a lot of backlash, Badshah even apologised through a social media post. Later, Badshah published a long note on his Instagram Stories after a concert in London, saying that he is ready for the next phase. He claimed that the last couple of weeks have been extremely challenging for him.

Badshah wrote on the photo-sharing app, "I’ll be honest with you, these past few weeks tested me in ways I wasn’t fully prepared for. There’s a version of this life that looks perfect from the outside, and then there’s the reality of what you actually carry when the cameras are off. I’ve been sitting with a lot. (sic)" Badshah’s Haryanvi Song ‘Tateeree’ Sparks Controversy; Rapper Summoned by Haryana Women’s Commission Over Objectionable Lyrics.

He expressed gratitude to his fans for making his London concert such a massive success. Badshah added that being on that stage reminded him who he is and what this journey has been all about.

"But London reminded me of something I needed to be reminded of. When I walked out on that O2 stage, the energy hit me before the sound did. The faces, the voices, the warmth in that arena. You flew in from different cities, different countries, different lives, and you showed up for this music, for me, like it meant something to you. That night I remembered who I am and what this is all for," he went on to add.

Badshah concluded the post on a positive note, saying that he is ready to step into the next phase of life with some new music. "I think I’m ready for the next phase. New music is on its way and I’m pouring everything into it. Thank you for holding me down even when I couldn’t say why I needed it," he concluded.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2026 03:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).