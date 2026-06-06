iPhone 18 Pro Max Launch 2026: Here's Expected Price, Specifications and Features

Anand, June 6: Apple is set to unveil its latest flagship, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, in September 2026, marking a significant evolution in its non-foldable smartphone lineup. The device is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Apple's highly anticipated first foldable smartphone, reinforcing the brand's commitment to high-end mobile technology.

While maintaining a familiar overall aesthetic, including the signature rear camera module, the iPhone 18 Pro Max may introduce subtle refinements such as a narrower Dynamic Island. Under the hood, the flagship will feature a powerful 6.9-inch LTPO+ display and is expected to be powered by the advanced 2-nanometer A20 Pro processor. OnePlus Ace 7T Specifications Leaked Ahead of China Launch; Check Details.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Specifications and Features

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is engineered to deliver substantial performance and imaging upgrades. It will be powered by the A20 Pro chip, manufactured using TSMC’s 2nm process, which is projected to offer up to 15% faster performance and 30% greater power efficiency. The device includes a 6.9-inch LTPO+ panel for improved power management and will feature Apple's proprietary C2 modem for enhanced 5G connectivity and satellite communication capabilities. Photography is a primary focus, with testing reportedly underway for a variable-aperture main camera system, wider apertures for low-light performance, and potentially new stacked image sensor technology for superior dynamic range. Furthermore, the device is expected to house a larger battery to complement its improved efficiency. Pixel 10 Price Drop: Google's Smartphone Gets Massive Discount in India; Check Latest Rate, Specifications and Features.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Price in India

Despite the increased manufacturing costs associated with the new 2nm A20 Pro processor and advanced camera components, industry analysts suggest that Apple may opt to keep the pricing of the iPhone 18 Pro Max consistent with its current generation. By maintaining these price points, the company aims to continue attracting consumers seeking a top-tier smartphone experience without transitioning to more expensive foldable models. Official pricing will be confirmed during the global launch event in September 2026.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 03:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).