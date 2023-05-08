The Kerala Story was released across India on May 5. However, the controversial movie that has fueled several debates continued to make headlines. Hours after its release, The Kerala Story leaked online across various torrent sites. Directed by Sudipto Sen and starring Adah Sharma in the lead role Kerala Story is alleged to capture the real story of a woman who was brainwashed into joining ISIS. Searches for watch The Kerala Story online, The Kerala Story full movie download, The Kerala Story watch online, The Kerala Story torrent download, The Kerala Story full movie download 1080 and other related terms skyrocketed to more than 800$ over the weekend. The Kerala Story Movie Review: Adah Sharma's Film is a Badly-Accented Propaganda With Very Ulterior Motives (LatestLY Exclusive).

The Kerala Story was in the news ever since its first teaser claiming the movie captures the story of 32000 missing women, was flagged, questioned and highlighted. Mere days before the release of the movie, the makers finally agreed to change the magnified number. The updated trailer and social media posts highlighted that The Kerala Story was based on the true story of 3 missing women. The movie opened to mixed reviews but earned more than 20 crores, according to reports.

While many have vowed not to watch the movie, the box office collections highlight the initial success of the movie. When it comes to the plot of The Kerala Story, many people who watched the trailer also highlighted that the story, which is based in Kerala, is eerily similar to the story of the Bethnal Green trio - Amira Abase, Shamima Begum, and Kadiza Sultana, three British girls who attended the Bethnal Green Academy in London before leaving home in February 2015 to join the Islamic State.

The Kerala Story Official Trailer

The movie stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idhani in leading roles and follows the experiences of these four female characters becoming radicalized and ultimately joining the ISIS terrorist organization. The Kerala Story’s OTT release date and rights are not yet confirmed.

