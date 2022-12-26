View this post on Instagram
"The most hardworking, passionate, wildly enthusiastic and the most beautiful Man in my life! You don't know what you are and that's the most beautiful part. @sheezan9" She added: "It is time to recognise and honour the contributions and sacrifices that a man makes for his family and society! Happy International Men's Day to all the amazing men out there!" Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Late TV Actress’ Mother Claims Sheezan Khan Cheated On Her Daughter, Says ‘He Should Be Punished’.
In another post, the actress shows off a tattoo she got done on her hand with the text: "Love above everything". Tunisha and Sheezan are said to have parted ways 15 days ago. Her mother has accused Sheezan of driving her into depression and finally to commit suicide. For a young woman who put love above everything, Tunisha lost her love and that was clearly too much for her to live with.
