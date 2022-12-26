Amidst the Tunisha Sharma death investigation, Sheezan Khan's sisters, Shafaq and Falaq Naaz have commented on the situation. They released an official statement to the media saying they need privacy in this "grave situation". They further shared that Sheezan is co-operating with the police in every step, and have asked members of the media to stop constantly calling or standing under their buildings. Tunisha Sharma Suicide: Late Actress’ Mom Alleges Sheezan Khan Was ‘Cheating’ on Her Daughter and ‘Using’ Her.

View Post Here:

