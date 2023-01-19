Hero Gayab Mode On actor Abhishek Nigam, who has replaced Sheezan Khan in the show Alibaba - Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2, talks about playing Alibaba in a distinct way from what has been portrayed by Sheezan. He says: "The character of Ali has always been a fan favourite and I will do my best to bring justice to the character by continuing the legacy that has been established. I feel responsible to be bringing a new energy and dimension to the role." Abhishek, who was also seen in the movie Panipat, adds further about the similarities and differences in old and new Alibaba. Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan's Reality Show Records the Highest TRP of This Season (Deets Inside).

"The new Ali has newer ways, however, his love towards his people is still the same. His love, nature and internal emotions are the same and now he has own ways to overcome the problems. I can't wait for audiences to see him in action. I am looking forward to continuing Ali's story." He has also shared his new look and the promo of the show on his Instagram handle. Abhishek wrote in the caption: "Bass apka pyaar aur dua chahiye! (Only need your love and prayers) Alibaba's strength lies in his resilience. I am getting associated with the cast of, Alibaba: Ek Andaz Andekha Chapter 2 as Alibaba. I know the show has received love in abundance."

"As an artist my first duty will always be towards the viewers, then those who have put their blood and sweat behind the screen. This is huge and I'll try to keep my focus on ensuring to keep them entertained through my portrayal of this iconic character," adds Abhishek. However, many social media users have reacted and mentioned that they are missing Sheezan in the show. Alibaba - Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2 airs on Sony SAB.

