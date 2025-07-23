After her bold and glamorous outing at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, Indian actress Urvashi Rautela is in the news again. This time, the former beauty queen is being talked about for her performance at an event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where she received a heartwarming welcome. Urvashi took the stage by storm and was reportedly paid a whopping INR 7 crore for her act, which is around 31 lakh in Saudi Riyal. This could be the highest amount for a public performance that any Indian actress has received in SA. Urvashi Rautela’s electrifying live dance moves and her brief singing on stage left the packed hall enthralled. The actress, last seen in the movie Daaku Maharaaj with Nandamuri Balakrishna and in Jaat with Sunny Deol, thanked Saudi Arabia and her fans there for such a “royal welcome” to her family and team. Sharing a glimpse of her dance video on Instagram, Urvashi Rautela wrote, “MARHABA JEDDAH KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA PURE LAND I LOVE YOU . SHUKRAN FOR ULTRA ROYAL WELCOME FOR MY FAMILY & MY @teamurvashirautelaofficial FOR OUR FIRST SHOW.” (sic). ‘My Mother’s Love Is My Greatest Inspiration’: Urvashi Rautela Shares Heartfelt Note About Her Wheelchair-Bound Mother at Cannes 2025, Wishes for Her ‘Swift Recovery’.

Urvashi Thanks Saudi Arabia for ‘Royal Welcome’ – See Post and Video:

In another viral video from the event, one can see more clearly that Urvashi Rautela is enjoying her performance, smiling all the way, as she dances to her hit song "Daddy Mummy" from the movie Bhaag Johnny (2015). She looks stunning in a black and silver outfit, a Moroccan/Saudi Arabian kaftan and flashes a radiant smile. Cannes 2025: Urvashi Rautela SLAMS Fashion Page Diet Sabya Over Their Claims of Her Blocking Staircase at Film Festival.

Urvashi Rautela’s Dance in Saudi Arabia - Check Viral Video:

Urvashi Rautela Upcoming Movies

Post Daaku Maharaaj, Urvashi Rautela was seen in Sunny Deol’s Jaat. The actress has a slate of movie releases in 2025 ahead of her, including ones with top stars of the country. Urvashi Rautela will be seen in Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle aka Welcome 3, Kamal Haasan and Shankar’s Indian 2, the second installment of Inspector Avinash 2 co-starring Randeep Hooda, the new Kasoor with Aftab Shivdasani and Jassie Gill, another Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt starred Baap, and Black Rose, among others.

