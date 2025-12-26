Mumbai, December 26: A security guard at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, sustained injuries recently after a man reportedly jumped from an upper floor of Masjid Al Haram in an apparent suicide attempt. The incident, which occurred at Islam's holiest site, prompted an immediate response from security personnel and medical teams.

According to initial reports, the individual, whose identity has not been released, leaped from an elevated section of the Grand Mosque Masjid Al Haram. The fall resulted in injuries to a security guard positioned below, who was attending to his duties. Both the individual who jumped and the injured guard received immediate medical attention at the scene before being transported to a hospital for further treatment. The extent of their injuries remains undisclosed, though authorities have confirmed the guard's condition. Death Penalty to Indians: 25 Indian Nationals in UAE, 11 in Saudi Arabia Awarded Death Sentence, Judgement Yet To Be Implemented, Government Informs Parliament.

🕋🚨 A security guard at the Masjid al-Haram rushed to intervene after a person tried to take their own life by jumping off the upper floors of the masjid. The security guard was injured while trying to prevent the person from hitting the ground. Both individuals were… pic.twitter.com/NnpveIE8wf — • (@Alhamdhulillaah) December 25, 2025

Video circulating on social media platforms appears to show the moments leading up to and immediately following the incident, capturing the swift intervention of security forces and emergency services.

Saudi authorities have launched a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Official statements emphasise that all security protocols were activated promptly, ensuring the safety of other worshippers and pilgrims present at the mosque. The public has been urged to rely on official channels for information and to avoid spreading unverified reports. The investigation aims to determine the motives behind the suicide attempt and any contributing factors. Saudi Arabia New Alcohol Rule: Riyadh Lets Non-Muslim Foreigners With INR 12 Lakh Monthly Salary Buy Liquor, Check Details.

#الأمن_العام: القوة الخاصة لأمن المسجد الحرام تباشر في حينه حالة إلقاء شخص نفسه من الأدوار العلوية للمسجد الحرام، وإصابة رجل أمن أثناء محاولة منعه من الارتطام بالأرض وقت سقوطه. pic.twitter.com/ksGvcyhYiU — إمارة منطقة مكة المكرمة (@makkahregion) December 25, 2025

The Grand Mosque (Masjid al-Haram) in Makkah is the most sacred site in Islam, housing the Kaaba, towards which Muslims worldwide direct their prayers. It serves as the primary destination for millions of pilgrims undertaking the annual Hajj and the year-round Umrah pilgrimages. The mosque is under stringent security surveillance to ensure the safety and spiritual tranquility of worshippers.

