The military action drama, Uri: The Surgical Strike, written and directed by debutant Aditya Dhar, starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead, had hit the big screens on January 11, 2019. The film is all set to be re-released in theatres on January 26, 2021, which also marks Republic Day. Fans of Vicky can watch Major Vihaan Singh Shergill, the role played by the actor, once again on the big screens. It was just a few months ago when the theatres in the country have re-opened (after the COVID-19 lockdown was lifted) and to watch Uri: The Surgical Strike in a cinema hall would give audiences goosebumps. National Film Awards 2019: Uri The Surgical Strike Wins Big with Four Honours; Vicky Kaushal Gets Best Actor, Aditya Dhar Is Best Director.

The makers of Uri: The Surgical Strike shared a post that read, “This #RepublicDay , let’s keep our Josh high as we salute our brave soldiers. Watch #UriTheSurgicalStrike once again, in cinemas near you.” We are pretty sure, the josh amongst fans is sky-high to watch this excellent film in theatres once again. The makers have also listed out the names of the locations of theatres in the country where the film will be released. Uri the Surgical Strike Box Office: 5 Reasons Why Vicky Kaushal and Mohit Raina’s War Film Has Become a Winner!

Uri: The Surgical Strike To Re-Release In Theatres

Watch The Trailer Of Uri: The Surgical Strike Below:

Vicky Kaushal had reportedly undergone through extensive military training for five months to essay his character perfectly for the film. Uri: The Surgical Strike also features Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina and Kirti Kulhari. The film that ranks among the highest-grossing Indian films has also various prestigious accolades.

