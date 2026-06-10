Who Was Kumod Raney? All About Salman Khan’s Close Friend Whose Demise Left the Bollywood Superstar Heartbroken

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan was recently seen fighting back tears at the funeral of his close family friend, Kumod Raney, whose unexpected demise on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Mumbai, has sent shockwaves through the industry's inner circles. The actor's profound grief was evident, highlighting the deep personal connection he shared with Raney, a respected entrepreneur and socialite. Salman Khan Breaks Down at Close Friend Kumod Raney’s Funeral (Watch Video).

Salman Khan and Kumod Raney's Enduring Bond

The bond between Kumod Raney and Salman Khan, along with his entire family, was one that spanned decades, built on mutual respect, affection, and unwavering support. This deep friendship was palpable at Raney's funeral, where several prominent members of the Khan family gathered to pay their last respects. Salman Khan was accompanied by his mothers, Salma Khan and Helen, brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan, and sister Arpita Khan Sharma, among others, including Nirvaan Khan and Arhaan Khan. The emotional scenes from the funeral underscored the cherished place Kumod held within their extended family circle.

Salman Khan Bids Farewell to Kumod Raney

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Sohail Khan, visibly heartbroken, took to Instagram to share a poignant tribute, calling Kumod his "beautiful sister" and expressing the irreplaceable void she has left in his life. Her Instagram account offered glimpses of her close association with the Khans, featuring moments from social gatherings and birthday celebrations, including her 60th birthday earlier this year, which Salman Khan also attended.

Who Was Kumod Raney?

Kumod Raney was an accomplished Dubai-based entrepreneur and socialite, widely recognised for her business acumen and extensive network within Bollywood's social circles. She was the founder of Reign Beauty Bar, a luxury beauty and wellness venture established in Dubai in 2005. Through Reign Beauty Bar, Raney aimed to create a high-standard beauty lounge offering multiple services without compromising quality.

Despite her connections to the entertainment world, Raney maintained a relatively private life, preferring to stay away from the media spotlight. Her professional endeavours and warm personality allowed her to forge strong relationships across India and the Middle East.

Kumod Raney's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kumod Raney (@kumodraney)

Kumod Raney's Personal Life, Career, and Ties with Khan Family

While Kumod Raney guarded much of her personal life from public view, reports indicate she was married to Juggey Raney, a long-time friend of Salman Khan, further solidifying her connection to the superstar's inner circle. She is also believed to have had a son named Kabir, who reportedly shares a close connection with Arbaaz and Sohail Khan's sons, having studied together. ‘Saare Saanp Paal Rakhe Hai’: Salman Khan Fans Question Mahesh Manjrekar’s Loyalty After His Photo With ‘Kala Hiran’ Maker Goes Viral.

Kumod Raney With Salman Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kumod Raney (@kumodraney)

Her career as an entrepreneur was marked by her passion for the beauty and wellness industry, alongside interests in interior designing, social media, and marketing. Kumod Raney's dedication to her business and her ability to foster genuine relationships made her a respected figure, not just in business but also as a cherished friend to many, especially the Khan family.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 01:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).