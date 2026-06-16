Why Did Sonu Mmishra Exit ‘Kala Hiran’? ‘Sikandar’ Actor Makes Explosive Claims

Mumbai: In a significant development surrounding the contentious film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, actor Sonu Mishra, known for his role in Salman Khan's Sikandar, has publicly announced his departure from the project. Mishra claims he withdrew after just two days of shooting, citing discomfort with the film's alleged anti-Salman Khan stance and what he described as unethical demands from the makers. ‘Kala Hiran’ Producer Amit Jani Sends Legal Notice to Govind Namdev, Demands INR 50 Lakh Fine and Public Apology.

"I was genuinely thrilled to be part of Kala Hiran and portray a character inspired by Salman Khan. I even began filming. But as the story started unfolding, I realised the real intention behind the project wasn't what I expected," Mishra stated in a recent media interaction. He further elaborated that he had not signed a formal agreement or received a complete script initially.

Sonu Mishra's Allegations of Ethical Breaches

The core of Mishra's decision stems from what he perceives as a breach of ethical boundaries. "After a couple of days of shooting, I requested the script and contract. When it was finally shown to me after delays, it allegedly stated that I would have to speak negatively about Salman to the media as well. So, these things are against my ethics," Mishra revealed. He emphasised that he was unwilling to be part of a film that sought to portray a superstar in a negative light with a one-sided narrative.

‘Kala Hiran’ and its Controversial Premise

Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, produced by Amit Jani under Jani Firefox Media Private Limited and directed by Bharat S Shrinate, has been embroiled in controversy since its announcement. The film is reportedly inspired by the infamous 1998 blackbuck poaching case involving Bollywood superstar Salman Khan during the filming of Hum Saath-Saath Hain.

The film's teaser, released on June 12, 2026, immediately sparked public and legal reactions due to its striking resemblance to the real-life case. Earlier, veteran actor Govind Namdev, who was also part of 'Kala Hiran,' publicly distanced himself from the project, expressing shock at the teaser and claiming it did not align with what he had agreed to shoot.

Sonu Mishra's Association with Salman Khan

Interestingly, before his brief involvement with Kala Hiran, Sonu Mishra had shared screen space with Salman Khan in the action-thriller Sikandar, which was released on March 30, 2025. In Sikandar, Mishra portrayed the role of a police officer. His prior collaboration with Salman Khan adds another layer of context to his decision to exit a project perceived as antagonistic towards the superstar. ‘Kala Hiran’: Who Is the Actor Playing Salman Khan in Controversial Movie Based on Blackbuck Poaching Case?.

The controversy surrounding Kala Hiran continues to escalate, with actor withdrawals and legal notices adding to the ongoing debate over artistic freedom versus potential defamation. The film's producer, Amit Jani, has reportedly sent a legal notice to Govind Namdev, demanding a public apology and compensation. Mishra's candid revelations further fuel the discussion within the industry about the ethical responsibilities of filmmakers and actors when dealing with sensitive, real-life-inspired subjects.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 11:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).