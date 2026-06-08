Chinese Actor Jin Ze Dies at 33; Agency Confirms News and Requests Privacy

The Chinese entertainment industry is in mourning following the sudden demise of popular actor Jin Ze, who passed away at 33. His agency, Shengshi Guangnian Culture Co, Ltd., officially announced the heartbreaking news on Saturday, June 6, 2026, confirming the actor's death and requesting respect for his family's privacy amidst widespread shock and sorrow. Pahlaj Nihalani Dies: Govinda, Farhan Akhtar, Shatrughan Sinha, Others Attend Last Rites of Late Filmmaker.

Details of His Untimely Demise

Jin Ze, whose real name was Zhang Jiawei, died on Thursday, June 4, 2026, at his residence in Hangzhou, China. The specific cause of his death has not been disclosed by his management. The news of his passing had already begun to circulate on Chinese social media platforms prior to the official statement, quickly becoming a top trending topic and drawing significant attention from fans and industry insiders alike.

Agency's Plea for Privacy and Against Rumours

According to Global Times, Shengshi Guangnian Culture Co., Ltd. released a statement expressing profound sorrow. It read, “We announce with profound sorrow that our contracted actor Jin Ze (Zhang Jiawei) passed away at his home in Hangzhou on June 4, 2026.” The agency further urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified information or rumours and appealed for the family's privacy during this difficult time, asking netizens not to disturb them as they handle funeral arrangements.

A Look Back at Jin Ze's Career and Works

Born on January 30, 1993, in Weihai, Shandong Province, Jin Ze embarked on his career path after graduating from the Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology. He initially gained recognition as a model, even participating in Milan Men's Fashion Week, before successfully transitioning into acting.

In recent years, Jin Ze built a loyal following through his roles in various television dramas, and notably, he had become a prominent figure in the rapidly growing micro-drama and short-form drama sector. His dedication to his craft was often highlighted by his peers and fans.

Jin Ze Filmography:

TV Series:

Begin Again (2020)

Fake Princess (2020)

Forget You Remember Love (2020)

Hello Joann (2019) / Hello Joann 2

Legally Romance (2022)

Beauty Reborn (2024)

Don't Negotiate with Your Boss (Release Date Not Confirmed)

At the time of his passing, Jin Ze had several projects in the pipeline. His upcoming project, Waiting for the Flowers to Bloom, Waiting for Your Return (also known as Deng Hua Kai, Deng Ni Gui), had garnered over 1.48 million reservations on the Hongguo Short Drama platform, underscoring his continued popularity. Salim Kumar Dies at 56: Malayalam Superstar Mammootty Pens Emotional Tribute, Says 'Your Departure Has Become an Unending Sorrow'.

His last post on his Sina Weibo account, which boasts over 5 million followers, was on May 6, 2026, where he announced the completion of filming for one of his lead-role projects. The entertainment industry and netizens have since expressed their condolences and shared tributes, remembering the talented actor.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Global Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 10:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).