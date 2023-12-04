The pop-culture event Comic Con Delhi is set to be held at the NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla, from December 8 to 10. The event will showcase the best of anime, cosplay and comics. This dynamic medium showcases intricate artistry and explores complex themes, fostering a global fan base. The organisers of the event shared that every attendee receive an exclusive copy of Spiderman-India (No.1 Issue) comic book, in an exclusive tie up with Marvel Comics. Comic Con India 2023: From Superheroes to Anime Characters, Fans Display Top-Notch Creativity at Event Held in Bengaluru (Watch Videos).

Guests like Sanjay Gupta, Savio Mascarenhas, Abhijeet Kini, Saumin Patel, Shubham Khurana, Faisal and Prasad Bhat will grace the event along with international creators such as Dustin Nguyen (Artist for DC, Marvel, Image), Nikesh Shukla (Writer of Spider-Man India) & Doaly (Marvel Comics & More).

Delhi Comic Con 2023

Gamers unite! Comic Con India is back, and we have some exciting goodies for you! Meet us at Sony Booth at the NSIC Grounds, Okhla, New Delhi on 8-10th Dec and stand a chance to participate in exciting games and win! Watch this space to know more. #GetInZoneWithSony #ComicCon pic.twitter.com/9wzQ8zircj — Sony India (@sony_india) December 2, 2023

It will also feature The Arena (in association with The Esports Club), an 40,000 sq. ft. gaming arena, which will have daily tournaments, popular streamers and exclusive gaming experiences, among many other exciting activities for all attendees.

Speaking of the three-day celebration, Jatin Varma, Founder, Comic Con India, said: "With Comic Con it's our effort to bring the best of Indian and international pop culture at one place for fans to enjoy and celebrate it to the fullest. Last year Delhi Comic Con was a huge success and I am beyond excited and thrilled to see how things unfold this time. Comic Con has and will continue to promise an enriching experience for all its fans, attendees and creators."

There will also be panels and exclusive sessions by leading creators and publishers along spectacular performances by stand-up comedians -- Akash Gupta, Gaurav Kapoor, Rohan Joshi and Sahil Shah. Along with musical performances by RAGA & MC Altaf at the event.

