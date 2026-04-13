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Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has found himself at the centre of social media attention after actress Taniya Chatterjee claimed he reached out to her privately on Instagram. During a recent interaction with the paparazzi, Chatterjee, known for her roles in popular web series like Gandii Baat and Titliyaan, displayed her mobile screen to reveal a message allegedly sent from Chahal’s verified account. The revelation has sparked significant debate online, coming at a time when the spinner is active in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Viral Video Claims Yuzvendra Chahal Smoking and Throwing Cigarette Out of Moving Car.

Did Yuzvendra Chahal Text Taniya Chatterjee on Instagram?

According to Chatterjee, the interaction began when the Punjab Kings spinner responded to one of her Instagram stories. In a video currently circulating on social media, the actress is seen holding up her phone to the camera, showing a direct message that simply reads, "Cute".

Chatterjee clarified that she does not know the cricketer personally and was surprised by the notification. When questioned by reporters about her response, she stated that she noticed the message quite late and had not engaged in a lengthy conversation with him.

Taniya Chaterjee Reveals Yuzvendra Chahal Texted Her on Instagram - Watch Video

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While the screenshot appeared to show a blue verification badge next to the name, the authenticity of the interaction has not been independently verified.

Social Media Reaction and Controversy

The claims have garnered mixed reactions across digital platforms. Some fans have expressed scepticism, suggesting the move might be aimed at gaining publicity, while others have criticised the public "leak" of private communications.

The incident has gained additional traction due to the public's ongoing interest in Chahal's personal life. Following his reported separation from choreographer Dhanashree Verma in 2025, the cricketer has been a frequent subject of social media speculation. This latest claim by Chatterjee has only intensified the spotlight on his off-field activities.

More About Yuzvendra Chahal and Taniya Chatterjee

Despite the viral nature of the claims, Yuzvendra Chahal has not issued an official statement or response to the allegations. The veteran leg-spinner remains focused on his professional duties, currently representing the Punjab Kings in IPL 2026, where he continues to be a top performer in the wicket-taking charts. Arshdeep Singh Spotted With Rumoured Girlfriend Samreen Kaur, Video Goes Viral.

Taniya Chatterjee continues to maintain a strong presence in the OTT (Over-the-Top) entertainment space. She is recognised for her work in various bold-themed web series and frequently interacts with her followers through viral reels and lifestyle content on Instagram.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 12:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).