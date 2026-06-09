Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal's 'Beggar' Video Goes Viral on Instagram

Indian cricket's most entertaining duo, Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal, have set the internet ablaze with their latest hilarious collaboration. The veteran opener and the crafty leg-spinner recently posted an Instagram reel showcasing their camaraderie, which has since captivated fans worldwide and sparked a frenzy of reactions. Viral Video Shows Tim David Allegedly Smoking Cigar Next to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After IPL 2026 Final.

The viral clip features Yuzvendra Chahal in an uncharacteristic role, seated on a roadside, humorously portraying a beggar with a container for alms. His act is interrupted by Shikhar Dhawan, who approaches him with a mock-scolding. Dhawan playfully asks in Hindi "Aren't you ashamed? Begging on the street?"

Chahal, known for his quick wit both on and off the field, delivers a classic comedic retort. With a straight face, he responds, "Should I open an office for your 10 rupees now?" This punchline perfectly encapsulates the duo's effortless comedic timing, leaving viewers in splits.

Watch Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal's Viral Instagram Reel

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A History of Viral Banter

This isn't the first time Dhawan and Chahal have teamed up to entertain their massive social media following. Their off-field chemistry is as celebrated as their on-field performances, with previous reels and posts often going viral. From dance challenges to light-hearted skits, the pair consistently demonstrates a bond that transcends the cricketing arena. Their ability to connect with fans through humour has earned them a reputation as one of Indian cricket's most beloved and engaging duos.

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